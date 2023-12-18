Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Change of Command Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu 

    USS Harry S Truman

    20230319-N-JU916-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 19, 2023) Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) ,left, relieves Capt. Gavin Duff during Truman’s change of command ceremony in the hangar bay aboard Truman, Dec. 19, 2023. The change of command was presided by Rear Adm. Sean R. Bailey, commander Carrier Strike Group EIGHT, where Capt. Dave Snowden relieved Capt. Gavin Duff as Truman's new commanding officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909675
    VIRIN: 231219-N-JU916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110067305
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Change of Command Reel, by PO3 Casey Iwuagwu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Naval Aviation
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT