20230319-N-JU916-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 19, 2023) Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) ,left, relieves Capt. Gavin Duff during Truman’s change of command ceremony in the hangar bay aboard Truman, Dec. 19, 2023. The change of command was presided by Rear Adm. Sean R. Bailey, commander Carrier Strike Group EIGHT, where Capt. Dave Snowden relieved Capt. Gavin Duff as Truman's new commanding officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 20:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909675
|VIRIN:
|231219-N-JU916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110067305
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Change of Command Reel, by PO3 Casey Iwuagwu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
