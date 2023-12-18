37th Helicopter Squadron Flight B-roll

Varies video clips of the 37th Helicopter Squadron flying above F.E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, and surround Wyoming & Colorado landscapes.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909671
|VIRIN:
|231015-F-MN204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110067204
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
