    37th Helicopter Squadron Flight B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Robert Hill 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    Varies video clips of the 37th Helicopter Squadron flying above F.E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, and surround Wyoming & Colorado landscapes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909671
    VIRIN: 231015-F-MN204-1001
    Filename: DOD_110067204
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Helicopter
    90MW
    37HS
    90MWPA
    Flight Video

