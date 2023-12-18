"Arctic Warfare: Cold Weather Training"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909625" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from the 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment engage in cold weather training alongside NATO allies in Setermoen, Norway, on Dec. 8, 2023. Equipped with newfound expertise, these Marines will depart with the capability to instruct others on effectively navigating and operating in challenging winter conditions. This training initiative, supported by specialized education, aims to elevate overall knowledge and enhance combat effectiveness in arctic or cold weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)