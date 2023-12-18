Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Arctic Warfare: Cold Weather Training"

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    12.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines from the 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment engage in cold weather training alongside NATO allies in Setermoen, Norway, on Dec. 8, 2023. Equipped with newfound expertise, these Marines will depart with the capability to instruct others on effectively navigating and operating in challenging winter conditions. This training initiative, supported by specialized education, aims to elevate overall knowledge and enhance combat effectiveness in arctic or cold weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909625
    VIRIN: 231208-M-VF398-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066936
    Length: 00:08:04
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    TAGS

    Norway
    Cold Weather Training
    Marines
    MFEA
    V1/2

