U.S. Marines from the 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment engage in cold weather training alongside NATO allies in Setermoen, Norway, on Dec. 8, 2023. Equipped with newfound expertise, these Marines will depart with the capability to instruct others on effectively navigating and operating in challenging winter conditions. This training initiative, supported by specialized education, aims to elevate overall knowledge and enhance combat effectiveness in arctic or cold weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909625
|VIRIN:
|231208-M-VF398-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110066936
|Length:
|00:08:04
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, "Arctic Warfare: Cold Weather Training", by SSgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT