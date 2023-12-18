Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231031-N-NO770-1001 Halloween Gator Roll

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.31.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown, Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason, Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones, Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso, Petty Officer 2nd Class Bradley Rickard and Chief Petty Officer Barry Riley

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231031-N-NO770-1001 Gator Roll
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 31, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) presents the Halloween edition “Gator Roll”, Bataan’s premier news cast made by Sailors for Sailors, Oct. 31.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 10:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 909622
    VIRIN: 231031-N-NO770-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066903
    Length: 00:16:43
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231031-N-NO770-1001 Halloween Gator Roll, by PO2 Matthew Brown, PO3 Alisha Gleason, PO2 Christopher Jones, PO2 Danilo Reynoso, PO2 Bradley Rickard and CPO Barry Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Deployment
    Gator Roll

