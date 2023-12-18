Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Casualty Drill aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AT SEA

    07.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    This b-roll package documented a mass casualty training evolution aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The event is an integrated training environment that aims to test the ship's damage control capabilities from the flight deck and medical department. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Timothy Dimal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 03:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909616
    VIRIN: 230715-N-ER894-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066840
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Drill aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), by PO3 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    damage control
    flight deck
    DC
    mass casualty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT