Mass Casualty Drill aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

This b-roll package documented a mass casualty training evolution aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The event is an integrated training environment that aims to test the ship's damage control capabilities from the flight deck and medical department. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Timothy Dimal)