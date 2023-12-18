This video production is a tribute to the men and women who serve on Luke AFB during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Credit:
Richard McManus
SrA Dominic Tyler
A1C Mason Hargrove
A1C Katelynn Jackson
A1C Elias Carrero
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 21:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909609
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-F3530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110066710
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Luke AFB Thanksgiving Video, by Richard McManus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT