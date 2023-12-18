Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Luke AFB Thanksgiving Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Video by Richard McManus 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This video production is a tribute to the men and women who serve on Luke AFB during the Thanksgiving holiday.

    Credit:
    Richard McManus
    SrA Dominic Tyler
    A1C Mason Hargrove
    A1C Katelynn Jackson
    A1C Elias Carrero

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 21:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909609
    VIRIN: 231113-F-F3530-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066710
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Luke AFB Thanksgiving Video, by Richard McManus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC Thanksgiving Holiday Luke AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT