Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF HAMR instruction video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run section of the U.S. Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment is displayed by Airmen assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, detailing examples of proper execution and how to avoid disqualification. The goal of the Physical Fitness Program is to motivate all members to participate in a year-round physical conditioning program that emphasizes total fitness, to include proper cardiorespiratory conditioning, muscular endurance training, and healthy eating. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909599
    VIRIN: 230719-F-KU811-2001
    Filename: DOD_110066663
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF HAMR instruction video, by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fitness
    FAC
    JBER
    testing and evaluation
    HAMR test
    physical training (PT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT