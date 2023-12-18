The High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run section of the U.S. Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment is displayed by Airmen assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, detailing examples of proper execution and how to avoid disqualification. The goal of the Physical Fitness Program is to motivate all members to participate in a year-round physical conditioning program that emphasizes total fitness, to include proper cardiorespiratory conditioning, muscular endurance training, and healthy eating. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 17:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909599
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-KU811-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110066663
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAF HAMR instruction video, by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT