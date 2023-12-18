Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carl Gustaf

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fire the M3 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 13, 2023. The M3 MAAWS is commonly referred to as the "Carl Gustaf." (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 00:49
    Length: 00:00:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carl Gustaf, by SSG Jonathan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

