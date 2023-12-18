Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Missile Wing conducts aircraft exercise

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The 90th Missile Wing conducted an exercise to test readiness and response to an aircraft accident scenario on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 29, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 15:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909589
    VIRIN: 230702-F-JJ878-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066613
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Missile Wing conducts aircraft exercise, by A1C Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

