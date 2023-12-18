Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan conducts RAS with USNS Medgar Evers B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 4, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13), August 4, 2023. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 04:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909580
    VIRIN: 230901-N-AG075-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110066175
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan conducts RAS with USNS Medgar Evers B-Roll, by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Bataan
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT