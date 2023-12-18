USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 conduct flight operations while on deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909550
|VIRIN:
|231207-N-JJ744-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065844
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 Conduct Flight Operation in the Mediterranean Sea, by SA Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT