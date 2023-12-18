Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90 MDG Right Start

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Briefing discussing the 90th Medical Group Patient Advocate office and what they can do to support service members and their families. 2 in an 11 part series covering the 90th Medical Group Right Start Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 20:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909548
    VIRIN: 230728-F-MN204-1002
    Filename: DOD_110065842
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    TAGS

    90MW
    Right Start
    90MDG

