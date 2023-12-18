Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department conduct a sea-and-anchor evolution while on deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909544
|VIRIN:
|231205-N-SK336-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065819
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Conducts Sea-and- Anchor Evolution, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
