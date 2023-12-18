The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts a replenishment-at-sea while on deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 1, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909542
|VIRIN:
|231201-N-XQ548-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110065806
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea, by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT