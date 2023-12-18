Replenishment-at Sea B-roll

The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 1, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909541
|VIRIN:
|231201-N-HJ055-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065802
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
