The Valentine's Day motion graphic was created to air as a social media story on the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Facebook and Instagram pages on Feb. 14, 2023. Recent photos were gathered for the to highlight the Soldiers, Families and Civilians that currently live and work on the installation. Each photo was converted into a puzzle piece that falls into place with the phrase "You have a piece of our heart Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield." The combination of these elements were chosen to represent the many elements that make up Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield as a whole while recognizing the value and contributions of each one individually. (Graphic by Molly Cooke)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 16:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|909540
|VIRIN:
|230214-D-AI640-5737
|Filename:
|DOD_110065749
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Valentine's Day from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
