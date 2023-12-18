Happy Valentine's Day from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909540" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Valentine's Day motion graphic was created to air as a social media story on the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Facebook and Instagram pages on Feb. 14, 2023. Recent photos were gathered for the to highlight the Soldiers, Families and Civilians that currently live and work on the installation. Each photo was converted into a puzzle piece that falls into place with the phrase "You have a piece of our heart Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield." The combination of these elements were chosen to represent the many elements that make up Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield as a whole while recognizing the value and contributions of each one individually. (Graphic by Molly Cooke)