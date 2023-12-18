Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Valentine's Day from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Valentine's Day motion graphic was created to air as a social media story on the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Facebook and Instagram pages on Feb. 14, 2023. Recent photos were gathered for the to highlight the Soldiers, Families and Civilians that currently live and work on the installation. Each photo was converted into a puzzle piece that falls into place with the phrase "You have a piece of our heart Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield." The combination of these elements were chosen to represent the many elements that make up Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield as a whole while recognizing the value and contributions of each one individually. (Graphic by Molly Cooke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 16:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 909540
    VIRIN: 230214-D-AI640-5737
    Filename: DOD_110065749
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    TAGS

    greetings
    Valentine's Day
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

