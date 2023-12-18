Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford's Command Religious Ministries Department Prepares for Services

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's command religious ministries department prepare for services, Nov. 30, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909531
    VIRIN: 231130-N-XQ548-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065516
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford's Command Religious Ministries Department Prepares for Services, by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    U.S. Navy
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    Command Religious Ministries Department (CRMD)

