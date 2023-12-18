Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon Heavy USSF-52 launches

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell and Airman Collin Wesson

    Space Launch Delta 45

    The National Security Space Launch mission, the Falcon Heavy USSF-52, launches at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, Dec. 28, 2023. The success for the USSF-52 launch further solidifies the NSSL's role in fostering cooperation across the government and industry, a key aspect in outpacing near-peer competitors in the space domain. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Collin Wesson and Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909521
    VIRIN: 231229-X-BY642-9001
    Filename: DOD_110065337
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Heavy USSF-52 launches, by TSgt Zoe Russell and Amn Collin Wesson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rocket
    launch
    Falcon Heavy
    Space Force
    National Security Space Launch
    SpaceForceNewswire
    NSSL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT