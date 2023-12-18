The National Security Space Launch mission, the Falcon Heavy USSF-52, launches at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, Dec. 28, 2023. The success for the USSF-52 launch further solidifies the NSSL's role in fostering cooperation across the government and industry, a key aspect in outpacing near-peer competitors in the space domain. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Collin Wesson and Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)
