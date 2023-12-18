Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG 2023 Year-In-Review

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    A year-in-review video was created to highlight 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors in Camp Lejeune, NC and around the world with footage collected from various missions and exercises captured from January to December 2023.(U.S. Marine Corps video provided by 2nd Marine Logistics Group Communication Strategy and Operations)




    This video contains music licensed from Adobe Stock

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 10:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909500
    VIRIN: 231229-M-VL742-1001
    Filename: DOD_110064752
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Logistics
    2nd MLG
    Year in Review
    Marines
    Training

