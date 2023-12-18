2nd MLG 2023 Year-In-Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A year-in-review video was created to highlight 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors in Camp Lejeune, NC and around the world with footage collected from various missions and exercises captured from January to December 2023.(U.S. Marine Corps video provided by 2nd Marine Logistics Group Communication Strategy and Operations)









This video contains music licensed from Adobe Stock