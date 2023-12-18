2nd MLG 2023 Year-In-Review

A year-in-review video was created to highlight 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors in Camp Lejeune, NC and around the world with footage collected from various missions and exercises captured from January to December 2023.(U.S. Marine Corps video provided by 2nd Marine Logistics Group Communication Strategy and Operations)
This video contains music licensed from Adobe Stock
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
