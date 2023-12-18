USS BATAAN HOLDS 5K RUN WITH THE CHIEFS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Sept. 1, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Sailors and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Marines participate in a 5k run with the Chiefs on the ship's flight deck, Sept. 1. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)