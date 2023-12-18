Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS BATAAN HOLDS 5K RUN WITH THE CHIEFS

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Sept. 1, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Sailors and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Marines participate in a 5k run with the Chiefs on the ship's flight deck, Sept. 1. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

