    82nd Airborne Division Year in Review 2023

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    As 2023 draws to a close, we at the 82nd Airborne Division are highlighting the incredible accomplishments made by every one of our Paratroopers across the Division. As we look toward 2024, we will continue answering our Nation’s call at any given moment when required. America’s Guard of Honor is the only Division in the U.S. Army capable of executing an airborne joint forcible entry (JFE-A) anywhere in the world within 18 hours of notification. Interoperability is a key component of being prepared to stand side-by-side with our NATO Allies and partners to maintain overmatch and increase lethality against our adversaries. Airborne, All The Way! (U.S. Army Video Product by: Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 07:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909484
    VIRIN: 231229-A-KJ112-8627
    Filename: DOD_110064344
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Year in Review 2023, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Interoperability
    US Army
    Paratrooper
    AAW
    All American Rewind

