82nd Airborne Division Year in Review 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, we at the 82nd Airborne Division are highlighting the incredible accomplishments made by every one of our Paratroopers across the Division. As we look toward 2024, we will continue answering our Nation’s call at any given moment when required. America’s Guard of Honor is the only Division in the U.S. Army capable of executing an airborne joint forcible entry (JFE-A) anywhere in the world within 18 hours of notification. Interoperability is a key component of being prepared to stand side-by-side with our NATO Allies and partners to maintain overmatch and increase lethality against our adversaries. Airborne, All The Way! (U.S. Army Video Product by: Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)
|12.29.2023
|12.29.2023 07:34
|Video Productions
|909484
|231229-A-KJ112-8627
|DOD_110064344
|00:01:41
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|0
|0
