    2023 Winter Weather

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2023

    Video by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    Winter Weather Driving tips.
    This holiday weekend is looking to be a snowy one. Be prepared for safe winter driving by remembering the 3Ps: Prepare, protect and prevent. (U.S. Army video by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 01:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 909480
    VIRIN: 231220-A-BL368-1001
    Filename: DOD_110064278
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2023 Winter Weather, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    winter weather driving

