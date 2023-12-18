Winter Weather Driving tips.
This holiday weekend is looking to be a snowy one. Be prepared for safe winter driving by remembering the 3Ps: Prepare, protect and prevent. (U.S. Army video by Monica K. Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 01:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|909480
|VIRIN:
|231220-A-BL368-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110064278
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Winter Weather, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
