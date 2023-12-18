Welcome to Diego Garcia: Dueling Pianos Performance

Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Emily Guillory, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the Armed Forces Network radio to entertainment guests, Howl2Go Dueling Pianos, who will perform at upcoming events for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. MC3 Guillory asks about their music careers and what to expect from the upcoming shows. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides moral boosting recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy interview by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Guillory/Released)
|12.28.2023
|12.29.2023 01:21
|Interviews
|909476
|231228-N-LA645-1522
|DOD_110064211
|00:14:04
|IO
|0
|0
