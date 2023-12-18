Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to Diego Garcia: Dueling Pianos Performance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.28.2023

    Video by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Emily Guillory, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the Armed Forces Network radio to entertainment guests, Howl2Go Dueling Pianos, who will perform at upcoming events for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. MC3 Guillory asks about their music careers and what to expect from the upcoming shows. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides moral boosting recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy interview by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Guillory/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 01:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909476
    VIRIN: 231228-N-LA645-1522
    Filename: DOD_110064211
    Length: 00:14:04
    Location: IO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Diego Garcia: Dueling Pianos Performance, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Radio Show
    AFE
    NSFDiegoGarcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT