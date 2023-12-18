Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suwon through a child's eyes

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2023

    Video by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The Korean Ministry of Culture organized a cultural trip for members of the Humphreys community, June 10, to Suwon. Witness the experience - through the eyes of one of the younger attendees - as the group visits Gwacheon City for a ropes performance and rice-cake making, stops for a traditional Korean lunch, walks through Hwaseong Haenggung (a temporary palace used by kings), and finishes at Hwasegon Fortress.

