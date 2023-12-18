CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The Korean Ministry of Culture organized a cultural trip for members of the Humphreys community, June 10, to Suwon. Witness the experience - through the eyes of one of the younger attendees - as the group visits Gwacheon City for a ropes performance and rice-cake making, stops for a traditional Korean lunch, walks through Hwaseong Haenggung (a temporary palace used by kings), and finishes at Hwasegon Fortress.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 20:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909453
|VIRIN:
|230610-A-BL368-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110064037
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Suwon through a child's eyes, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT