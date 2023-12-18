Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    12.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    231219-N-ML137-2001 NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Dec. 19, 2023) Commander, Task Force 75 hosted a blood drive Dec. 19 at their headquarters on Camp Covington for the Armed Services Blood Program, also known as the Military Blood Program, which is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces. Music removed due to copyright. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 20:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909440
    VIRIN: 231219-N-ML137-2001
    Filename: DOD_110063965
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive, by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    blood drive
    blood donor
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Task Force 75 (CTF-75)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT