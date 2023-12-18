CTF 75 Hosts Blood Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909440" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

231219-N-ML137-2001 NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Dec. 19, 2023) Commander, Task Force 75 hosted a blood drive Dec. 19 at their headquarters on Camp Covington for the Armed Services Blood Program, also known as the Military Blood Program, which is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces. Music removed due to copyright. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)