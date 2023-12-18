Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th MEU Warfighitng

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sammet 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The 24th MEU serves as a premier crisis response force capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations to support geographic combatant commanders' requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sammet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909402
    VIRIN: 231228-M-KW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063377
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    This work, 24th MEU Warfighitng, by SSgt Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    USMC
    Warfighting

