Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy SEALs Conduct Close Air Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Cox 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) coordinate close air support with aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron during a joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909395
    VIRIN: 231212-N-CE622-9001
    Filename: DOD_110063320
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy SEALs Conduct Close Air Support, by PO2 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bomb
    Special operations
    Navy SEALs
    Joint Tactical Air Control
    ordnance
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT