Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) coordinate close air support with aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron during a joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) exercise.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909395
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-CE622-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110063320
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy SEALs Conduct Close Air Support, by PO2 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
