2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East

U.S. Marines participate in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. MCMC-Far East is an annual two-week event held to improve Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and weapon proficiency. Marines utilize the first week to learn various techniques and fundamentals from members of the Marine Corps Shooting Team and compete the following week as individuals and teams. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|12.15.2023
|12.27.2023 21:59
|Package
|909352
|231215-M-GL438-1003
|DOD_110062822
|00:02:03
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
