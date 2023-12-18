Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines participate in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. MCMC-Far East is an annual two-week event held to improve Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and weapon proficiency. Marines utilize the first week to learn various techniques and fundamentals from members of the Marine Corps Shooting Team and compete the following week as individuals and teams. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

