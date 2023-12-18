Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Garrison

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation.

    The May 2023 Faces of Garrison features Army Spouse Destiny Keyes, a Family Child Care Provider from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Child and Youth Services. Get to know Destiny while learning about the awesome out-of-home childcare opportunities that our garrison has to offer. Thanks for your selfless service as an Army spouse and your dedication to our youngest heroes Destiny! (U.S. Army Video by Molly Cooke)

    _______
    Social Media Analytics: (Combined across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Facebook/Instagram accounts): Reach- 4660; Likes- 198; Comments- 22; Shares- 7

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 17:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909336
    VIRIN: 230528-D-AI640-7790
    Filename: DOD_110062753
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Garrison, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

