Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation.



The May 2023 Faces of Garrison features Army Spouse Destiny Keyes, a Family Child Care Provider from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Child and Youth Services. Get to know Destiny while learning about the awesome out-of-home childcare opportunities that our garrison has to offer. Thanks for your selfless service as an Army spouse and your dedication to our youngest heroes Destiny! (U.S. Army Video by Molly Cooke)



