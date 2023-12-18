video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation. Meet Kenneth Johnson, the February 2024 Face of the Garrison. Johnson works as a custodian at Fort Stewart/Hunter FMWR's Club Stewart and Stewart Bingo. Johnson is a team player who is always looking to offer a helping hand. His positive attitude and can do spirit truly help keep The Rock rolling every day! (U.S. Army Video by Molly Cooke)



