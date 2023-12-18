Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation. Meet Kenneth Johnson, the February 2024 Face of the Garrison. Johnson works as a custodian at Fort Stewart/Hunter FMWR's Club Stewart and Stewart Bingo. Johnson is a team player who is always looking to offer a helping hand. His positive attitude and can do spirit truly help keep The Rock rolling every day! (U.S. Army Video by Molly Cooke)
Social Media Analytics: (Combined across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Facebook/Instagram accounts): Reach- 3845; Likes- 135; Comments- 19; Shares- 14
This work, Faces of Garrison, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
