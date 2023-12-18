video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation.



Department of Defense Civilian, Christopher Bunnell has served as the Unit Movement Coordinator Deployment Branch Chief with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Armed Forces Support Battalion for the past eight years.



Bunnell keeps the Rock rolling 24/7 both figuratively and literally.



In his position, Bunnell and his team stage equipment from the 3rd Infantry Division and tenant units deploying to both training and real world missions by train, plane or line haul.



“My most favorite part about my job is working with the military,” he said. “I’m a retiree and served 26 years. My heart is still with the military and I want to do what I can to assist them with completing their missions.”



Bunnell noted that it’s gratifying to be such an integral part of the 3rd ID’s mission.



“I know what I do helps the Division deploy faster and relieves a lot of pressure off of the commanders so they can work more efficiently.”



Bunnell and his team’s latest mission is assisting with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s rail load operations as they prepare to ship their vehicles to the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California.



The AFSBn civilian employees are the backbone of unit movement operations on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. They have the in depth knowledge on how to facilitate a unit’s movement to and from military operations that Soldiers need to get the job done.



Meet Christopher Bunnell, January’s Face of the Garrison. (U.S. Army Video by Molly Cooke)

_______

Social Media Analytics: (Combined across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Facebook/Instagram accounts): Reach- 1440; Likes- 45; Comments- 45; Shares- 3