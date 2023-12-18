Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Ready Eagle" B Roll

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    To enhance mission readiness, the 23rd Medical Group participated in exercise Ready Eagle at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia July 26-28, 2023 to not only test their readiness, but also that of the first responders across the base.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909322
    VIRIN: 230727-F-JS667-9200
    Filename: DOD_110062636
    Length: 00:09:32
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Ready Eagle" B Roll, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    23rd Wing
    Ready Eagle

