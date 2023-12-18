To enhance mission readiness, the 23rd Medical Group participated in exercise Ready Eagle at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia July 26-28, 2023 to not only test their readiness, but also that of the first responders across the base.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909322
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-JS667-9200
|Filename:
|DOD_110062636
|Length:
|00:09:32
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, "Ready Eagle" B Roll, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
