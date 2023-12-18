Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FTPCC Interview: Dennis Boylan

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Interview with Dennis Boylan, honorary captain of First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry.

    First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry is a private military organization in the service of the United States and is also a unit of the Pennsylvania National Guard, made up of Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1-104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division. The unit was organized in 1774 and fought in the battles of Trenton and Princeton during the American Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 11:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909249
    VIRIN: 231214-Z-IK914-3272
    Filename: DOD_110062301
    Length: 00:08:39
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    28th Infantry Division
    Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    History
    104th Cavalry Regiment
    First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry

