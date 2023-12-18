Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA Change of Leadership

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Michael Dunbar, Douglas Key, Jeramy Moore, Cameron Piper and Colton Wood

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Army Lieutenant General David G. Bassett turning over agency leadership to Marine Corps Lieutenant General Gregory L. Masiello.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 13:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909248
    VIRIN: 231220-D-D0449-1001
    Filename: DOD_110062297
    Length: 01:16:36
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Hometown: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, DCMA Change of Leadership, by Michael Dunbar, Douglas Key, Jeramy Moore, Cameron Piper and Colton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCMA Contract Management Agency

