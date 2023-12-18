This video, created with Adobe Aero, demonstrates the Augmented Reality capabilities of the (GPS) Naval STEM Patent trading card. Filmed on Dec. 26, 2023, in Maryland, USA. (Created by Aaron Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 08:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909215
|VIRIN:
|231226-N-BY800-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110061849
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GPS aero trading card, by Aaron Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT