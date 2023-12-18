Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landmark Quarter 4 Fiscal Year 23

    GUAM

    10.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    A video reviewing the activities taken place aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 18:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 909211
    VIRIN: 231031-N-MH959-2380
    Filename: DOD_110061772
    Length: 00:16:46
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landmark Quarter 4 Fiscal Year 23, by PO3 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NavalExcellence #AS39Review

