A video reviewing the activities taken place aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 18:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|909211
|VIRIN:
|231031-N-MH959-2380
|Filename:
|DOD_110061772
|Length:
|00:16:46
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Landmark Quarter 4 Fiscal Year 23, by PO3 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT