    USACE Buffalo District FY23 Year in Review

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2023

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    A graphic video displays fiscal year 2023 statistics for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's operations across three states, headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2023. The USACE Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army, and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909203
    VIRIN: 231226-A-HB296-1002
    Filename: DOD_110061663
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Year in Review
    Buffalo District
    FY23
    Fiscal Year 2023

