USACE Buffalo District FY23 Year in Review

A graphic video displays fiscal year 2023 statistics for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's operations across three states, headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2023. The USACE Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army, and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)