Coast Guard Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, meritoriously advances Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Patin, a boatswain mate at Station Panama City, at Station Panama City, Florida, Oct. 27, 2023. Patin was meritoriously advanced from Petty Officer 3rd Class to Petty Officer 2nd Class. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 12:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909201
|VIRIN:
|231027-G-YI678-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110061585
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Patin Meritorious Advancement, by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT