    Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Patin Meritorious Advancement

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, meritoriously advances Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Patin, a boatswain mate at Station Panama City, at Station Panama City, Florida, Oct. 27, 2023. Patin was meritoriously advanced from Petty Officer 3rd Class to Petty Officer 2nd Class. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909201
    VIRIN: 231027-G-YI678-2000
    Filename: DOD_110061585
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Station Panama City
    meritorious advancement

