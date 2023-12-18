USS BATAAN PARTICIPATES IN VERTICAL REPLENISHMENT

230825-N-HA192-1001
U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 25, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) participates in a replenishment at sea with USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Aug. 25. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 06:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909197
|VIRIN:
|230825-N-HA192-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110061377
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
