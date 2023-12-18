Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS BATAAN HOSTS A THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AT SEA

    11.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231124-N-HA192-1001
    ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 24, 2023) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) celebrate Thanksgiving aboard the ship in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 24, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 06:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909195
    VIRIN: 231124-N-HA192-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061372
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS BATAAN HOSTS A THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION, by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Thanksgiving
    Holiday
    LHD 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT