A USNS Mercy Christmas

Video package of Christmas dinner aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off the coast of the Republic of Palau in support of Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 25, 2023. Sailors give Christmas greetings to their families from the mess decks of USNS Mercy. The U.S. Ambassador to Palau, Honorable Joel Ehrendreich, joins commanding officer of USNS Mercy CAPT Jeffrey Feinberg to cut the cake.