Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A USNS Mercy Christmas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALAU

    12.25.2023

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    Video package of Christmas dinner aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off the coast of the Republic of Palau in support of Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 25, 2023. Sailors give Christmas greetings to their families from the mess decks of USNS Mercy. The U.S. Ambassador to Palau, Honorable Joel Ehrendreich, joins commanding officer of USNS Mercy CAPT Jeffrey Feinberg to cut the cake.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 09:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909176
    VIRIN: 231225-N-FB085-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061096
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A USNS Mercy Christmas, by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Christmas
    Mercy
    USNS Mercy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT