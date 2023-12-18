Video package of Christmas dinner aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off the coast of the Republic of Palau in support of Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 25, 2023. Sailors give Christmas greetings to their families from the mess decks of USNS Mercy. The U.S. Ambassador to Palau, Honorable Joel Ehrendreich, joins commanding officer of USNS Mercy CAPT Jeffrey Feinberg to cut the cake.
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2023 09:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909176
|VIRIN:
|231225-N-FB085-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110061096
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|PW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, A USNS Mercy Christmas, by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
