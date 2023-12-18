SgtMaj Porterfield of NORAD Tracks Santa, talks KIFI (ABC) about the 2023 NORAD Tracks Santa event.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2023 13:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|909152
|Filename:
|DOD_110060833
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 NORAD Tracks Santa – SgtMaj Porterfield of NORAD Tracks Santa - KIFI (ABC), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
