    Deployment Jobs: Armorer

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lekena McCallum, an armorer with a deployed security forces squadron, describes how he ensures base security at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 03:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909111
    VIRIN: 231223-F-BI574-7001
    Filename: DOD_110060472
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment Jobs: Armorer, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Armory
    Security Forces
    Deployment

