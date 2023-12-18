U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lekena McCallum, an armorer with a deployed security forces squadron, describes how he ensures base security at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2023 03:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909111
|VIRIN:
|231223-F-BI574-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110060472
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployment Jobs: Armorer, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT