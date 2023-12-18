Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands wish their families happy holidays and a happy New Year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 18:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909100
|VIRIN:
|231221-N-LZ409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110060309
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Hometown:
|GRAND ISLAND, NE, US
|Hometown:
|RIVER FALLS, WI, US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Greetings from PMRF, by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT