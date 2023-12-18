Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Santa Claus: Uniting Alaska's Communities through Joy and Hope

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Balinda ONeal and Dana Rosso

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    In its 68th year, the Alaska National Guard's annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, continues to bring the magic of the season to the remote communities of Fort Yukon, Golovin, Koyuk, and Tuluksak. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the program delivered gifts and tidings of good cheer to approximately 560 children. The video highlights the annual Operation Santa Claus, a collaborative effort between The Salvation Army and the Alaska National Guard, spreading joy to communities across Alaska during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army collects, wraps, and packs gifts for children, and the Alaska National Guard plays a crucial role in transportation, logistics, and planning. Video by Alaska National Guard public affairs 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal, Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega, Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount and Mr. Dana Rosso.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909084
    VIRIN: 231201-Z-A3507-1001
    Filename: DOD_110060165
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: FORT YUKON, AK, US
    Hometown: GOLOVIN, AK, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Hometown: KOYUK, AK, US
    Hometown: TULUKSAK, AK, US

    This work, Operation Santa Claus: Uniting Alaska's Communities through Joy and Hope, by Balinda ONeal and Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

