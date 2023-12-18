Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns from Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific patrol in support of maritime safety and security missions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca (WMEC 906) returned home to Portsmouth, Dec. 22, 2023, following a 65-day patrol in the Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean. Seneca is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909075
    VIRIN: 231222-G-NJ244-9076
    Filename: DOD_110060019
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns from Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific patrol in support of maritime safety and security missions, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns from Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific patrol in support of maritime safety and security missions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    USCGC
    return to homeport
    USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906)
    Coast Guard Cutter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT