    Happy Holidays from McGregor Range Complex

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Happy Holidays from Spc. Aarshia Solhi, motor transportation operator with 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, 138th Field Artillery Brigade, Kentucky National Guard, and native of Frederick, Maryland who is training at McGregor Training Complex, New Mexico this holiday season with observer, coach/trainers of 2nd Battalion, 362nd Field Artillery, 5th Armored Brigade and 188th Infantry Brigade.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 14:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909063
    VIRIN: 231222-A-PI656-1119
    Filename: DOD_110059911
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US

    This work, Happy Holidays from McGregor Range Complex, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shout out
    Holiday Season
    Merry Christmas

