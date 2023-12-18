Happy Holidays from Spc. Aarshia Solhi, motor transportation operator with 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, 138th Field Artillery Brigade, Kentucky National Guard, and native of Frederick, Maryland who is training at McGregor Training Complex, New Mexico this holiday season with observer, coach/trainers of 2nd Battalion, 362nd Field Artillery, 5th Armored Brigade and 188th Infantry Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 14:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909063
|VIRIN:
|231222-A-PI656-1119
|Filename:
|DOD_110059911
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FREDERICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from McGregor Range Complex, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT