    624 RSG on target during CATM

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Video by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    The Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course plays a crucial role in preparing Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 624th Regional Support Group with the necessary skills to handle the M-4 rifle, while at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 3, 2023.

    The program begins with classroom instruction, where Airmen learn about the fundamentals of firearms safety and proper handling techniques.

    TAGS

    CATM
    Schofield Barracks
    Hawaii
    624th Regional Support Group
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course

