Defend, mobilize, fight poem

Col. Bryan Bailey, 911th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, 911th AW command chief, read a poem and wish Airmen a happy holiday at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Dec. 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 14:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909045
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-NI494-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110059807
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
