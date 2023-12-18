Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Bruno celebrates the holiday season

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Janell Alvarez and Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Bruno, the Mascot for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, celebrates the holiday season. Bruno's job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work, and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel and Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909034
    VIRIN: 231220-M-HE928-1001
    Filename: DOD_110059600
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Pfc. Bruno celebrates the holiday season, by LCpl Janell Alvarez and LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD SAN DIEGO; MARINES; HOLIDAY; BRUNO; MASCOT

