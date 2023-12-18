Pfc. Bruno celebrates the holiday season

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Bruno, the Mascot for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, celebrates the holiday season. Bruno's job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work, and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel and Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)